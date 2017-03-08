DC a ‘hot hiring city’ for 5 of this year’s best-paying jobs

WASHINGTON — Job site Glassdoor’s list of the best-paying jobs in 2017 is dominated by technology and health care, and has a couple of new entries from last year’s list.

And D.C. is what Glassdoor considers a “hot hiring city” for five of this year’s best-paying occupations.

New on this year’s overall list is nurse practitioner, ranking No. 14 with a median base salary of about $104,000. Also new on the list, at No. 24, is nuclear engineer, with a median base salary of $94,852.

Physician assistant, ranked No. 7 for pay at $112,000, has the largest number of current openings, with more than 13,500 positions across the country, according to Glassdoor’s data.

In the D.C. market, Glassdoor says demand is high for medical science liaisons, applications development managers, solutions architects, data architects, nuclear engineers and attorneys — almost all of which are professions with median base salaries of more than $100,000.

The No. 1 job on the highest-paying list remains physician, with a median base salary of $187,876 and about 7,700 job openings across the country.

Pharmacy manager ranks No. 2 on this year’s list, with a median base salary of $149,064. There are 2,370 pharmacy manager job openings across the country, based on Glassdoor’s data.

Here are the top 10 professions and their median base salary on Glassdoor’s 2017 highest-paying jobs in America list:

1. Physician, $187,876

2. Pharmacy manager, $149,064

3. Patent attorney, $139,272

4. Medical science liaison, $132,842

5. Pharmacist, $125,847

6. Enterprise architect, $112,500

7. Physician assistant, $112,529

8. Applications development manager, $112.045

9. R & D manager, $111,905

10. Corporate controller, $110,855

You can see Glassdoor’s list of the top 25 highest-paying jobs in America on its website.

