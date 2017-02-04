4:44 pm, February 5, 2017
Watford beats 10-man Burnley in Premier League

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 5:58 pm 02/04/2017 05:58pm
Burnley's George Boyd, right, and Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

WATFORD, England (AP) — Burnley lost away from home once again as Watford beat the 10-man Clarets 2-1 on Saturday in the Premier League.

Headers from Troy Deeney in the 10th minute and January signing M’Baye Niang in first-half stoppage time were enough for the Hornets to seal a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road and build on their stunning win at Arsenal in midweek.

Burnley played most of the game a man short after midfielder Jeff Hendrick was sent off after just six minutes for a reckless two-footed challenge on Jose Holebas.

Ashley Barnes’ penalty gave Burnley hope but it has now won just one point from a possible 33 on the road.

Watford is 10th and unbeaten in its last four league games. Burnley is a point behind in 12th.

