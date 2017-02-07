10:27 am, February 7, 2017
Washington rises on list of best places to live

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh February 7, 2017 10:27 am 02/07/2017 10:27am
Washington rose on the U.S. News and World Reports list. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

WASHINGTON — D.C. jumped four spots on the 2017 U.S. News & World Report list of Best Places to Live, from No. 8 last year to No. 4 this year.

The annual list is based on surveys and data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI and the Labor Department, and considers factors ranging from affordability to job prospects, quality of life and education.

The rankings also take into consideration the U.S. News rankings of best high schools and best hospitals.

“When considering a move, people are concerned about finding a job in their field, earning enough to afford a home, sending their kids to good schools and feeling like a part of their community,” said Kim Castro, executive editor at U.S. News.

“The Best Places to Live ranking takes all of that into account — the metro areas that do well are the ones with strong job markets and high quality of life.”

Austin took the top spot this year, bumping last year’s winner, Denver, to No 2. San Jose jumped from 10th last year to third this year.

Here’s the top 10:

  1. Austin
  2. Denver
  3. San Jose
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. Fayetteville, Ark.
  6. Seattle
  7. Raleigh-Durham
  8. Boston
  9. Des Moines
  10. Salt Lake City

See the Top 100 list from U.S. News and World Report.

