10:28 am, February 7, 2017
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » US job openings remain…

US job openings remain at mostly healthy level in December

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:11 am 02/07/2017 10:11am
Share
In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo, a Domino's hiring sign on the main entrance is displayed in Hialeah, Fla. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for December. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of open jobs was mostly unchanged in December from the previous month, leaving openings at a healthy level.

The Labor Department says job openings were flat at 5.5 million in December. Total hiring rose slightly to 5.25 million, while the number of people quitting fell.

The figures suggest that December was a mostly stable month for the job market, with many employers possibly waiting until the new year to step up hiring.

Last week’s jobs report showed that employers stepped up hiring in January, adding 227,000 jobs, the most in four months. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.8 percent from 4.7 percent, but the increase was mostly for a good reason: More Americans began looking for work, but not all immediately found jobs.

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » US job openings remain…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Money News