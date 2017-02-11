3:16 pm, February 11, 2017
Troubled Russian World Cup stadium opens to the public

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 2:58 pm 02/11/2017 02:58pm
Spectators visit the new soccer stadium on Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Ten thousand people came on Saturday to test the new St. Petersburg stadium built to host the matches of the Confederations Cup 2017 and the FIFA World Cup 2018. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A Russian stadium built for the 2018 World Cup and dogged by problems has opened to the public, with mixed reviews.

The 68,000-capacity stadium in St. Petersburg hosted 10,000 locals for a free extreme sports show designed to test the arena’s “security system, logistics and other systems,” according to deputy city governor Igor Albin.

The stadium has been almost a decade in construction and experienced repeated problems including worker deaths, soaring costs, fraud investigations, and frequent delays. Another month is needed to fix vibrations affecting the high-tech retractable field, Albin said.

Some visitors were impressed with the stadium’s spaceship-like design and lighting, but others criticized the 43-billion-ruble ($738 million) price tag. Andrei Zaraisky, a construction specialist, said he’d have preferred “to have the money spent on new schools, help for orphans, pensioners and disabled people instead.”

