Money News

Study: Workplace reviews create office tension, make men — especially millenials — cry

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio February 6, 2017 4:24 am 02/06/2017 04:24am
iStock/Thinkstock

(NEW YORK) — Many companies are doing away with that time-honored tradition of the yearly review for employees, and a new study finds there may be plenty more following in their footsteps.

A survey led by software company Adobe, and cited by StudyFinds, notes that the reviews may do more harm than good — and that men are more commonly left in tears by a poor one.

Key Findings:

• 64% of employees and 62% of managers surveyed say yearly reviews were a waste of time.
• Nearly 60% of the workers thought the reviews were “needless” and didn’t help their career growth.
• 61% agree their managers played favorites.
• 20% of workers say a bad review led them to quit.
• 25% of men coped by crying — compared to just 18% of women.

Not surprisingly, millennials, they of the “participation medal” generation, liked reviews the least, with a third of those reporting they’ve quit after a bad review. They also reported crying more after a bad review from their superiors.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

