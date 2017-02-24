3:40 am, February 24, 2017
Royal Bank of Scotland’s 4th-quarter loss jumped 62 percent

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 3:02 am 02/24/2017 03:02am
LONDON (AP) — Royal Bank of Scotland’s fourth-quarter loss jumped 62 percent as it set aside more than 4 billion pounds ($5 billion) to cover the costs of misconduct during the financial crisis and targeted a return to profitability in 2018.

The taxpayer-owned bank says it posted a net loss of 4.44 billion pounds in the quarter, compared with a loss of 2.74 billion pounds a year earlier. Litigation and conduct costs totaled 4.13 billion pounds, including 3.1 billion pounds for the sale of residential mortgage-backed securities.

CEO Ross McEwan says the loss is “disappointing” but it shouldn’t be surprising.

He says “these costs are a stark reminder of what happens to a bank when things go wrong and you lose focus on the customer, as this bank did before the financial crisis.”

