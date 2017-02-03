12:46 am, February 5, 2017
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Money News

Morgan Stanley and Visa climb while Amazon slides

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 4:56 pm 02/03/2017 04:56pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Morgan Stanley, up $2.30 to $44.43

Financial companies jumped after President Donald Trump moved to reduce regulations on the industry.

GoPro Inc., down $1.39 to $9.58

The action camera maker’s fourth-quarter sales fell short of expectations. The company also forecast a weak first quarter.

Amazon.com Inc., down $29.75 to $810.20

The online retail giant slipped on concerns about its quarterly sales and forecasts.

Amgen Inc., up $7.95 to $167.53

The biotech drugmaker had a strong fourth quarter and reported good results from a study of its cholesterol drug Repatha.

Macy’s Inc., down $1.97 to $32.69

The Wall Street Journal reported that Saks owner Hudson’s Bay is in talks to potentially buy Macy’s.

Deckers Outdoor Inc., down $8.92 to $46.62

The maker of Ugg footwear announced weak quarterly profit and sales and its guidance fell far short of expectations.

Visa Inc., up $3.78 to $86.08

The payment processing company said shoppers stepped up their use of debit and credit cards.

Hanesbrands Inc., down $3.73 to $18.98

The underwear, t-shirt and sock maker announced surprisingly weak holiday sales.

Topics:
Latest News Money News
