4:43 am, February 8, 2017
60° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Moller-Maersk shares slide as…

Moller-Maersk shares slide as Q4 profits sink further

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 4:02 am 02/08/2017 04:02am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk says its losses deepened to $2.7 billion in the fourth quarter from $2.5 billion a year earlier, adding the whole of 2016 had been “a difficult year financially with headwinds in all of our markets.”

Revenue for the quarter dropped to $8.9 billion from $9.1 billion.

For the full year, Maersk reported a loss of $1.9 billion, down from a profit of $925 million in 2015.

In September, the group said it was splitting its massive container shipping operations and its energy business into separate companies, in a major shakeup that follows years of declining oil prices and freight rates.

Maersk shares dropped 4.5 percent in Copenhagen trading, to 11,110 kroner ($1,555).

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Moller-Maersk shares slide as…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Money News