4:27 pm, February 6, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The full Senate debates the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be the Education Secretary. Listen live.

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Markets Right Now: Oil…

Markets Right Now: Oil price slump pulls energy stocks lower

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 4:07 pm 02/06/2017 04:07pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Energy companies led U.S. stock indexes broadly lower as the price of crude oil declined.

Marathon Oil slumped 4.1 percent Monday.

Phone company and real estate stocks were also lower.

Newell Brands, which makes Rubbermaid and Sharpie products, fell 5.7 percent after reporting revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Hasbro soared 14.1 percent after its results came in way ahead of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,292.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,052. The Nasdaq fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,663.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.42 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Energy companies led U.S. stock indexes mostly lower in midday trading as the price of crude oil declined.

NRG Energy slumped 3 percent Monday.

Phone company and materials stocks were also among the big decliners.

Newell Brands, which makes Rubbermaid and Sharpie products, fell 5 percent after reporting revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Hasbro soared 15 percent after its results came in way ahead of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,292.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,058. The Nasdaq fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,663.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.43 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and materials companies.

Banks and other financial companies were down Monday as bond yields fell, which forces interest rates lower on loans. Zions Bancorporation dropped 1.3 percent.

In earnings news, Newell Brands, which makes Rubbermaid and Sharpie products, fell 4 percent after reporting revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Hasbro soared 15 percent after its results came in way ahead of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,292.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 25 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,046. The Nasdaq fell 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,653.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.43 percent.

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Markets Right Now: Oil…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Money News