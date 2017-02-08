10:45 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Markets Right Now: Stocks edge lower in early trading

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 9:41 am 02/08/2017 09:41am
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, a day after the Nasdaq composite notched another record high.

Energy, banks and health care companies led the way lower in early trading Wednesday.

Energy companies were falling along with prices for oil and gas futures. Oil rig operator Transocean slipped 3.3 percent.

Gilead Sciences plunged 10 percent after the biotechnology company forecast disappointing sales of its hepatitis C drugs.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,288.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,044. The Nasdaq composite declined 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,661.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.36 percent.

Home » Latest News » Money News » Markets Right Now: Stocks…
