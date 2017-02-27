5:14 am, February 27, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Doubts over merger of…

Doubts over merger of London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Boerse

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 4:43 am 02/27/2017 04:43am
Share

LONDON (AP) — The London Stock Exchange’s merger with Deutsche Boerse has been thrown into doubt after the LSE decided it couldn’t comply with last-minute conditions imposed by the European Commission.

The merger, announced almost a year ago, would have given the German financial exchange a majority stake in the combined company.

In a statement late Sunday, the London exchange said the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, was demanding that it sell its majority stake in MTS, a regulated electronic trading platform for European wholesale government bonds, to resolve competition concerns.

The LSE said this would be “detrimental” to the company’s business in Italy and the fortunes of the combined group if the merger were completed.

It said that its board therefore concluded that “it could not commit to the divestment of MTS,” and that it believes the Commission would likely reject the merger.

Shares in the LSE were down 3.2 percent at 3,025 pence in London while those in Deutsche Boerse were 2.9 percent lower at 79.26 euros in Frankfurt.

The companies had said that merging would allow them to expand and offer customers more products and services.

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Doubts over merger of…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Money News