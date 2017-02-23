5:09 pm, February 23, 2017
73° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS All lanes of northbound George Washington Parkway are blocked at the CIA because of a crash. Northbound lanes diverted at Va. Rt. 123.

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » How major US stock…

How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 4:50 pm 02/23/2017 04:50pm
Share

Stocks wobbled Thursday as investors changed course and tempered their expectations for faster economic growth. Industrial companies, which have surged over the last few months, finished lower as Wall Street focused on gold, bonds, and companies that pay big dividends.

On Thursday:

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 34.72 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,810.32.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 0.99 points to 2,363.81.

The Nasdaq composite fell 25.12 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,835.51.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks sank 9.23 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,394.62.

For the week:

The Dow is up 186.27 points, or 0.9 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 12.65 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 3.07 points, or just under 0.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.24 points, or 0.4 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 1,047.72 points, or 5.3 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 124.98 points, or 5.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 452.39 points, or 8.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.49 points, or 2.8 percent.

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » How major US stock…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

Money News