5:22 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » How major US stock…

How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 4:29 pm 02/02/2017 04:29pm
Share

Major U.S. stock indexes closed little changed on Thursday as investors looked over a big batch of earnings news from U.S. companies.

On Thursday:

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.03 points, or 0.03 percent, to 19,884.91.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 1.30 points to 2,280.85.

The Nasdaq composite fell 6.45 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,636.20.

The Russell 2000 index dipped 3.80 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,357.43.

For the week:

The Dow is down 208.87 points, or 1 percent.

The S&P 500 is down 13.84 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 24.58 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.27 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 122.31 points, or 0.6 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 42.02 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 253.08 points, or 4.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 0.30 points, or 0.02 percent.

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » How major US stock…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Money News