How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday

Stocks around the world continued their march higher on Monday, and U.S. indexes again hit new highs. Strong performances for financial and industrial stocks helped to lift the Standard & Poor’s 500 index to a fifth straight day of gains.

On Monday:

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 142.79 points, or 0.7 percent, to 20,412.16.

The S&P 500 index added 12.15 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,328.25.

The Nasdaq composite gained 29.83 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,763.96.

The Russell 2000 index picked up 3.53 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,392.38.

For the year:

The Dow is up 649.56 points, or 3.3 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 89.42 points, or 4.0 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 380.84 points, or 7.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 35.25 points, or 2.6 percent.

