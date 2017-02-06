2:56 pm, February 7, 2017
How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 5:05 pm 02/06/2017 05:05pm
Major U.S. stock indexes closed slightly lower Monday, snapping a three-day winning streak for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

Investors were focused on the latest company earnings. Energy companies fell the most as the price of crude oil declined. Phone company and real estate stocks were also lower. Technology and industrial companies eked out tiny gains.

On Monday:

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.04 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,052.42.

The S&P 500 index slid 4.86 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,292.56.

The Nasdaq composite lost 3.21 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,663.55.

The Russell 2000 index gave up 11.18 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,366.66.

For the year:

The Dow is up 289.82 points, or 1.5 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 53.73 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 280.43 points, or 5.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.53 points, or 0.7 percent.

