Hasbro beats Street 4Q forecasts

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 8:37 am 02/06/2017 08:37am
FILE - In a Monday, Feb 16, 2015 file photo, Mr. Monopoly in the Hasbro showroom, to celebrate the Monopoly brand's 80th anniversary during the North American International Toy Fair in New York. Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, reported fourth-quarter earnings of $192.7 million. (Photo by Matt Peyton/Invision for Hasbro/AP Images, File)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. reported fourth-quarter earnings of $192.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $551.4 million, or $4.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.02 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAS

