Grain mostly lower; livestock mixed

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 10:30 am 02/08/2017 10:30am
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 1 cent lower at $4.2960 a bushel; March corn was down 1.20 cents at $3.6720 a bushel; March oats was down 2 cents at $2.5540 a bushel while March soybeans up 8.60 cents to $10.5140 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .18 cent lower at $1.1750 a pound; March feeder cattle was down .33 cent at $1.2390 pound; February lean hogs gained 0.45 cents to $.7283 a pound.

