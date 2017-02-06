5:57 pm, February 6, 2017
Grain mostly lower, livestock mixed

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 5:41 pm 02/06/2017 05:41pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was off 7.75 cents to 4.2250 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 1.50 cents at 3.6375 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 2.50 cents at $2.6125 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 9.00 cents to $10.36 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was down .15 cent at $1.1675 a pound; March feeder cattle rose .275 cent at $1.23775 a pound; while February lean hogs rose .0975 cent at $.7130 a pound.

Topics:
Latest News Money News
