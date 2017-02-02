Grain mostly higher, livestock higher

5:26 am, February 4, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was up .75 cent to 4.3425 a bushel; Mar. corn fell .75 cent at 3.6750 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 4.25 cents at $2.55 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose .50 cent to $10.3725 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was up 1.303 cents at $1.1687 a pound; March feeder cattle gained 1.68 cents at $1.2375 a pound; while February lean hogs rose .93 cent at $.7035 a pound.

