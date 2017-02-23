2:08 pm, February 23, 2017
Grain lower; livestock mixed

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 1:58 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 1.40 cents lower at $4.3960 a bushel; March corn was down .40 cents at $3.7040 a bushel; March oats was up .20 cent at $2.5260 a bushel while March soybeans lost 6.20 cents to $10.1640 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was 1.55 cent higher at $1.2285 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $1.2540 pound; February lean hogs lost 1.08 cents to $.6668 a pound.

Latest News Money News
