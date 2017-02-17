Grain lower; livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 4.200 cents lower at $4.4340 a bushel; March corn was down 3 cents at $3.7040 a bushel; March oats was down 3.40 cents at $2.5220 a bushel while March soybeans lost 7.60 cents to $10.36 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .55 cent higher at $1.1708 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .10 cent at $1.2393 pound; April lean hogs gained .28 cent to $.7010 a pound.