3:55 am, February 3, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » FIFA stops internal fixing…

FIFA stops internal fixing monitoring, outsources operations

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 3:31 am 02/03/2017 03:31am
Share

LONDON (AP) — FIFA is stopping the internal detection of match-fixing, outsourcing a “key pillar” of its work protecting the integrity of world soccer.

The Early Warning System has been operated by FIFA for a decade, investigating betting irregularities in games, including World Cup qualifiers and the final tournament.

But FIFA told The Associated Press on Friday it had hired data services company Sportradar to use its Fraud Detection System to “identify and analyze any suspicious betting behavior or patterns.”

The governing body previously highlighted the advantages of its own EWS, describing it as a “key pillar of FIFA’s ethics work” and stressing that it operated independently of the commercial betting industry. A Sportradar division provides services to bookmakers.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says Sportradar will “invigorate and enhance our integrity program.”

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » FIFA stops internal fixing…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Money News