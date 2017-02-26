3:43 pm, February 26, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Joseph Wapner, who presided over 'The People's Court' on TV, has died.

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Copy this: Vatican stakes…

Copy this: Vatican stakes out rights to Pope Francis’ image

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 3:20 pm 02/26/2017 03:20pm
Share

VATICAN CITY (AP) — God’s love may be free, but the Vatican says it has a copyright on the pope.

Unnerved by the proliferation of papal-themed T-shirts, snow globes and tea towels around the world, the Vatican has warned it intends to “protect” the image of Pope Francis and “stop situations of illegality that may be discovered.” It also wants to protect the crossed keys emblem of the Holy See.

The threat of enforcement marks a sea change for a church that for some 2,000 years has seen popes venerated on all manner of flags, banners and medals. But the popularity of Francis and the ease with which his image can be copied in the internet age has spawned a flood of papal trinkets, causing the Holy See to worry that they are losing control of his image.

Sound: Upcoming

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Copy this: Vatican stakes…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Money News