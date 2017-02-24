3:40 pm, February 24, 2017
Coming soon: Mustang Sally Brewing in bottles

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh February 24, 2017 3:35 pm 02/24/2017 03:35pm
Article One Amber Lager is the first bottled beer from Chantilly's Mustang Sally Brewing, coming in April. (Courtesy Mustang Sally Brewing)

WASHINGTON — Mustang Sally Brewing Company, which opened its Chantilly, Virginia, brewery last May, says it will start selling its beers in bottles, and has lined up some A-list retailers, including Harris Teeter and Wegmans, to carry it.

Mustang Sally recently brought online a new bottling line at its 14,000-square-foot brewing facility, and says retail distribution will begin in early April.

Among the first bottled beers will be Mustang Sally’s Article One Amber Lager, a medium-bodied Vienna-style lager. It will also bottle a rotating lineup from its Enlightened Series.

Why bottles and not cans, the default choice of many craft brewers?

“We view our product to be a very high-end product and, as much as we love the idea of cans, we still think the market is looking for bottles,” owner Sean Hunt told WTOP.  “In the long term, we’d like to provide both.”

Mustang Sally’s beers are already on tap at several Northern Virginia locations.

Retailers that will carry Mustang Sally’s bottled beers include Safeway, Harris Teeter, Wegmans, Total Wine and Mom’s Organic Market. It will be also carried at some Northern Virginia 7-Eleven and Sheetz locations.

Hunt, a former corporate lawyer, named his brewery after a boat he was sailing when just out of college.

Hunt had been home brewing for more than two decades before deciding in 2014 to hang up corporate life to pursue his passion for beer full-time.

The brewery, at 14140 Parke Long Court in Chantilly, includes a 4,000-square-foot tasting room.

