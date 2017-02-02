5:14 am, February 3, 2017
C&O Canal: Bridge repairs will close access to Great Falls

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 4:40 am 02/02/2017 04:40am
POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Managers of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park say repairs to a pedestrian bridge will temporarily close a trail to the Great Falls of the Potomac for about four months.

The park said in a statement Wednesday that the Olmsted Island Trail near Potomac will close in mid-to-late February and likely reopen in late June. Specific closure dates will be announced later.

The park says the project will restore, repair and refinish the bridge railing, bridge decking and one concrete foundation. The statement says the result will be sturdier railings and a smoother concrete walking surface.

The trail provides access to the Great Falls Overlook.

The park says people can enjoy unimpeded views of the falls at Great Falls Park on the Virginia side of the river.

Home » Latest News » Money News » C&O Canal: Bridge repairs…
