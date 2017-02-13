6:19 am, February 13, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
3 ALERTS  

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Britain's Co-operative bank for…

Britain’s Co-operative bank for sale amid capital concerns

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 5:42 am 02/13/2017 05:42am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Co-operative Bank is putting itself up for sale as it struggles to meet capital requirements designed to ensure financial institutions can survive hard times.

The lender says it is seeking buyers and considering other options to increase capital, a process that has been hampered by low interest rates and higher-than-expected costs of correcting past problems.

The Co-op Bank, which traces its roots to 1872, is controlled by a group of hedge funds that helped save it from collapse in 2013.

The bank said Monday that a sale was “always considered a potential outcome of the turnaround plan.”

Bank of England regulators says they welcome the Co-op’s action and will “continue to assess the bank’s progress in building greater financial resilience over the coming months.”

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Britain's Co-operative bank for…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Money News