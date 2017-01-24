4:30 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Unemployment rates fall in…

Unemployment rates fall in DC, Va.

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh January 24, 2017 11:52 am 01/24/2017 11:52am
Share
Unemployment went down in D.C. and Virginia in December, while it stayed flat in Maryland. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

WASHINGTON — After a slight tick up in November, Virginia’s jobless rate eased in December, and the unemployment rate in Maryland was unchanged.

The December jobless rate in the District fell.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics says Virginia’s December unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, down from 4.2 percent in November, and 4.2 percent a year earlier.

Maryland’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2 percent last month, but down from 5 percent in December 2015.

The District’s unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent in December, down from 6 percent in November. The District’s unemployment rate a year earlier was 6.6 percent.

New Hampshire had the lowest state unemployment rate in December, at 2.6 percent. Alaska had the highest, at 6.7 percent.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
december 2016 jeff clabaugh jobless rate Labor Department Latest News Local News Maryland News money Money News unemployment unemployment rate Virginia Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Unemployment rates fall in…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Money News