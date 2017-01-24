Unemployment rates fall in DC, Va.

WASHINGTON — After a slight tick up in November, Virginia’s jobless rate eased in December, and the unemployment rate in Maryland was unchanged.

The December jobless rate in the District fell.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics says Virginia’s December unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, down from 4.2 percent in November, and 4.2 percent a year earlier.

Maryland’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2 percent last month, but down from 5 percent in December 2015.

The District’s unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent in December, down from 6 percent in November. The District’s unemployment rate a year earlier was 6.6 percent.

New Hampshire had the lowest state unemployment rate in December, at 2.6 percent. Alaska had the highest, at 6.7 percent.

