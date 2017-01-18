9:42 am, January 18, 2017
LIVE EVENT At 10 a.m., listen to the U.S. Senate committee confirmation hearing of Rep. Tom Price as Health and Human Services secretary.

Money News

Uber warns of longer waits, higher fares during inauguration

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh January 18, 2017 9:29 am 01/18/2017 09:29am
Double check the Uber app to make sure you are getting in the correct car, (Photo by Martin Ollman/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Like all vehicles, Uber drivers will not be allowed within the extensive security perimeter in the District during inauguration weekend, and Uber reminds users to walk outside of the security perimeter before requesting a ride.

With hundreds of thousands expected to visit D.C. this weekend, estimated times of arrival may be higher than normal. Uber suggests checking the app at least 10 minutes before you are ready to request a ride.

It also recommends Uber users coming into the District from Virginia or Maryland request their drop-off at their nearest Metro station to avoid busy roads and traffic congestion in the District.

“Put simply, getting around during inauguration weekend is going to be more of a challenge than normal,” Uber said in emails to its users.

“We’re doing everything we can to deliver the same reliable experience you’ve come to expect.”

Uber expects the busiest periods will be on Friday and Saturday, and says users may encounter both longer-than-normal wait times and higher fares.

It also says, with crowded streets throughout the weekend, it is important to make sure you’re getting in the right car, so check your driver’s license plate and car model to make sure they match what you see in the app before getting into the car.

Topics:
Inauguration Day 2017 jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News Money News National News uber Washington, DC News
