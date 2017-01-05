12:17 pm, January 5, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The FBI is investigating Prince George's County liquor board. Federal agents went to the Largo offices on a court-authorized search.

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Tillerson owns stock in…

Tillerson owns stock in Exxon Mobil competitors

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 12:08 pm 01/05/2017 12:08pm
Share

Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon CEO picked by President-elect Donald Trump to be the next secretary of state, owns stock in some of his old competitors and a slew of other companies with operations around the world.

Tillerson’s holdings include shares of Chevron Corp., Royal Dutch Shell, Apple Inc. and General Electric Co. He disclosed them in a filing with the federal Office of Government Ethics.

The disclosure form only requires Tillerson to list values of his investments within dollar-amount ranges. For example, he listed Chevron and Phillips 66 stock worth between $15,001 and $50,000 each. His Apple stock could be worth up to $300,000.

Those stakes are small in comparison with his Exxon Mobil Corp. nest egg. Exxon disclosed this week that it will cash out Tillerson’s unvested shares in the company for about $180 million at current prices. He has pledged to sell 611,000 shares he already owns, worth about $55 million, and will get about $70 million from Exxon retirement plans.

Tillerson also listed real estate holdings including the Texas horse ranch, valued at between $5 million and $25 million, that he owns with his wife, and many municipal bonds issued by Texas cities. He listed no liabilities in the filing, which ran for 38 pages.

Tillerson appears to be following the practice of some previous wealthy cabinet nominees who cashed out their stock holdings to avoid the potential or appearance that personal financial considerations might influence their decisions in government.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Tillerson owns stock in…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Money News