Tech, health care posts dominate Glassdoor’s top jobs list

Company ratings site Glassdoor is out with its 2017 list of the best jobs in America. Technology, finance and health care professions dominate the list.

Tech jobs made up 14 of Glassdoor’s 50 Best Jobs list, more than any other industry. Data engineer and user interface designer made the list for the first time.

The list also includes seven health care jobs, up from two on Glassdoor’s 2016 list. Physicians have the highest median annual base salary at $200,000. And physical therapists are in demand — this profession had the highest number of current openings at 24,579.

Glassdoor bases its list on the number of job openings in each profession, its earning potential based on median annual base salary, and its career opportunities rating.

Look through the gallery to see the top 10 jobs and see the full list on Glassdoor.com.

