4:35 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Tech, health care posts…

Tech, health care posts dominate Glassdoor’s top jobs list

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh January 24, 2017 12:48 am 01/24/2017 12:48am
5 Shares

Company ratings site Glassdoor is out with its 2017 list of the best jobs in America. Technology, finance and health care professions dominate the list.

WASHINGTON — Company ratings site Glassdoor’s 2017 list of the “50 Best Jobs in America” is heavy on technology, health care and finance.

Tech jobs made up 14 of Glassdoor’s 50 Best Jobs list, more than any other industry. Data engineer and user interface designer made the list for the first time.

The list also includes seven health care jobs, up from two on Glassdoor’s 2016 list. Physicians have the highest median annual base salary at $200,000. And physical therapists are in demand — this profession had the highest number of current openings at 24,579.

Glassdoor bases its list on the number of job openings in each profession, its earning potential based on median annual base salary, and its career opportunities rating.

Look through the gallery to see the top 10 jobs and see the full list on Glassdoor.com.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
career news glassdoor job list jobs Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Tech, health care posts…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

2017 Celebrity Deaths
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land'
12 cool DC places to visit in 2017
How did Trump's inauguration crowd size compare?
Today in History: Jan. 25
Women’s March on Washington
Inauguration: Scenes Around DC
Inside Obamas' new home
Past inaugurations
Inauguration Day ceremony
Trump arrives in DC
Inaugural balls through the years
People's Choice Awards
Historic moments from Obama presidency
Betty White turns 95
DC's MLK Parade
Obama presidency: Commander-in-chief
10 most expensive houses sold in DC area in 2016
Look back at Obama presidency
In 1982, tragedy struck the Potomac
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 22-28
2017 local deaths of note