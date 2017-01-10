6:31 pm, January 10, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Beginning at 9 p.m., President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address. Listen live.

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Southwest makes executive changes…

Southwest makes executive changes with an eye on succession

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 6:20 pm 01/10/2017 06:20pm
Share

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. is making changes in the front office that could offer clues as to who will eventually succeed Gary Kelly as CEO and chairman.

The company said Tuesday that it promoted Thomas Nealon, 55, to president, a title that Kelly had held. Nealon is a former Southwest chief information officer and board member who rejoined the company a year ago in a strategy job.

Nealon and Michael Van de Ven, also 55 and the airline’s chief operating officer, will both report to Kelly, who has led the Dallas-based airline for 12 years. Kelly described the arrangement as a three-headed office of the CEO.

Southwest does not have a mandatory retirement age for executives. Kelly, 61, said he plans to stay on for several more years. But, he added, “I’m not getting any younger” and said he didn’t want to leave the company unprepared to pick a successor.

While Kelly repeatedly invoked succession in announcing the changes, he said other executives could still emerge as potential leaders.

“We don’t have an heir apparent. This is not a desire to set up a horse race,” he said. “We are not appointing a CEO successor today.”

Nealon left an executive job at Southwest to join J.C. Penney Co., then spent several years at technology consultants The Feld Group Institute. Van de Ven has been at Southwest for 23 years with jobs in audit, finance and operations. Kelly said Tuesday’s changes would give him more responsibilities.

Southwest is the nation’s fourth-biggest airline although it carries more domestic passengers than anyone else. In trading before the executive changes were announced, the shares rose $1.04, or 2.1 percent, to close at $51.34. They gained 22 percent in the last 12 months.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Southwest makes executive changes…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Money News