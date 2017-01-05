Rated: America’s top jobs

CNNMoney and PayScale have ranked the top jobs in America, based on pay, growth and work satisfaction. Here are the top 10. The full list is available at money.cnn.com .

WASHINGTON –A job that is well-paying, fulfilling, and is primed for plenty of growth — does such a thing even exist? A new report by CNNMoney and PayScale suggests such jobs are really out there.

CNNMoney teamed up with PayScale, a company that provides compensation information, to rank the top jobs in America, based on pay, growth and work satisfaction.

Here’s what made their top 10. The full list of 100 jobs is available at money.cnn.com.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.