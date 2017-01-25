4:27 pm, January 26, 2017
Price of weekly, 30-day NYC subway passes to inch up

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 3:41 pm 01/25/2017 03:41pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The base fare for New York City subways and buses will hold steady at $2.75, but the cost of a seven-day or 30-day unlimited MetroCard will rise slightly in March.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority board voted Wednesday to keep the $2.75 base fare but to raise the price of unlimited transit passes.

The board voted to decrease the round-trip bonus for pay-per-ride MetroCards.

The weekly unlimited MetroCard will increase from $31 to $32, and a 30-day pass will increase from $116.50 to $121.

The effective fare for riders who use pay-per-ride MetroCards to make multiple trips will be $2.62.

The MTA says weekly and monthly passes on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North will go up by 3.75 percent or less. Bridge and tunnel tolls will also rise slightly.

