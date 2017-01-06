12:19 am, January 6, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. for Frederick County and parts of Loudoun and Montgomery counties.

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Officials to probe train's…

Officials to probe train’s erratic speed just before crash

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 12:15 am 01/06/2017 12:15am
Share
An injured passenger is assisted by an EMS worker as he lies on a gurney outside Atlantic Terminal after a Long Island Rail Road incident, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Officials said a commuter train either hit something or derailed as it arrived at the terminal. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal investigators will be looking into why a Long Island Rail road commuter train was traveling erratically at twice the speed limit when it crashed at a rail terminal, injuring more than 100 people.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Ted Turpin says the train had been traveling at least 10 mph when it train slammed into the end of a platform at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn Wednesday morning; the terminal’s speed limit is 5 mph.

A U.S. official briefed on the investigation says the train erratically changed speeds in the three minutes before the crash, accelerating and decelerating between 2 and 10 mph.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Federal investigators will test the engineer for sleep apnea.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Officials to probe train's…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Money News