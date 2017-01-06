Officials to probe train’s erratic speed just before crash

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal investigators will be looking into why a Long Island Rail road commuter train was traveling erratically at twice the speed limit when it crashed at a rail terminal, injuring more than 100 people.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Ted Turpin says the train had been traveling at least 10 mph when it train slammed into the end of a platform at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn Wednesday morning; the terminal’s speed limit is 5 mph.

A U.S. official briefed on the investigation says the train erratically changed speeds in the three minutes before the crash, accelerating and decelerating between 2 and 10 mph.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Federal investigators will test the engineer for sleep apnea.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments