L.L. Bean to open store in Maryland

WASHINGTON — Freeport, Maine-based outdoor retailer L.L. Bean will open its second D.C.-area store at the Pike & Rose development in North Bethesda, Maryland.

The two-story, 22,000-square-foot Pike & Rose store will open this fall and will hire some 75 employees.

The Pike & Rose L.L. Bean will include its signature Outdoor Discovery School, with demonstrations, clinics and hands-on courses for outdoor activities. The company said more than 150,000 people took part in Outdoor Discovery School programs last year.

L.L. Bean sells everything from apparel and footwear to outdoor gear, such as hiking, fly-fishing, kayaking and winter gear and camping products.

It has another store at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia.

L.L. Bean has been around since 1912. It began by selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe.

The company’s boots remain among its best-sellers. Its flagship store in Freeport, Maine, has a gigantic boot in front of it. That store is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year, and had more than 3 million visitors last year.

L.L. Bean recently said it was ramping up production of its iconic hunting boot after a record backlog in filling orders last year.

