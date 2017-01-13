5:07 pm, January 13, 2017
CLOSINGS School systems are canceling, delaying Saturday activities ahead of the expected wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. See the full list of closings and delays here.

JPMorgan Chase, Pandora, DexCom climb and GameStop skids

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 4:54 pm 01/13/2017 04:54pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up 46 cents to $86.70

The largest U.S. bank by assets said its profit jumped thanks to higher interest rates and strong trading results.

Bank of America Corp., up 9 cents to $23.01

The company said its quarterly profit jumped thanks to higher interest rates and lower expenses related to bad loans.

Pandora Media Inc., up 76 cents to $12.76

The streaming music company gave a strong fourth-quarter revenue projection and said it will cut 7 percent of its jobs.

DexCom Inc., up $17.52 to $85.13

The company said Medicare will cover its blood glucose monitoring system for diabetes patients.

GameStop Corp., down $1.99 to $22.73

The video game retailer said holiday revenue dropped because of discounts and weak sales of new “Call of Duty” and “Titanfall” games.

Regions Financial Corp., up 25 cents to $14.68

Banks climbed Thursday following strong earnings and a jump in bond yields and interest rates.

HomeStreet Inc., down $1.85 to $29.10

The real estate lender forecast disappointing fourth-quarter results as mortgage applications dropped because of rising interest rates.

Southern Co., down 20 cents to $48.80

Big dividend payers, including utilities, traded lower Friday as rising bond yields attracted investors’ attention.

