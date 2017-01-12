11:05 am, January 12, 2017
64° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Six children missing in a Baltimore fire are presumed dead, Baltimore City fire tells WTOP.
LIVE EVENT The Senate Armed Services Committee holds a confirmation hearing for retired Gen. James Mattis to be Defense Secretary. Listen at 9:30 a.m.

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » UniCredit shareholders approve $13.8b…

UniCredit shareholders approve $13.8b capital increase

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 10:58 am 01/12/2017 10:58am
Share

MILAN (AP) — Shareholders in Italian bank UniCredit overwhelmingly backed a plan to raise 13 billion euros ($13.8 billion) in a capital increase as part of a broader strategy to improve the bank’s profitability.

CEO Jean Pierre Mustier’s plan won the backing of 99.6 percent of retail investors. Mustier envisions completing the capital increase in the first quarter, and his plan also includes measures to offload 17.7 billion euros in bad loans and cut 14,000 jobs.

Italy’s largest bank by assets earlier announced it will book an additional 8.1 billion euros ($8.1 billion) in bad loans in the last quarter of 2016.

UniCredit said in a statement that the latest provisions were part of a new strategy to manage soured loans that includes speeding up their collection or selling them off.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » UniCredit shareholders approve $13.8b…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Money News