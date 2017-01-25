How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed higher Wednesday, sending the Dow Jones industrial average past 20,000 points for the first time. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and Nasdaq composite also posted new highs for the second day in a row.

Financial companies led the gainers, which included technology and industrial stocks. Real estate, phone companies and other high-dividend stocks lagged the broader market as bond yields rose.

On Wednesday:

The Dow rose 155.80 points, or 0.8 percent, to 20,068.51.

The S&P 500 index gained 18.30 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,298.37.

The Nasdaq picked up 55.38 points, or 1 percent, to 5,656.34.

The Russell 2000 index added 13.23 points, or 1 percent, to 1,382.44.

For the week:

The Dow is up 241.26 points, or 1.2 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 27.06 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 101 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.59 points, or 2.3 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 305.91 points, or 1.6 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 59.54 points, or 2.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 273.22 points, or 5.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.31 points, or 1.9 percent.

