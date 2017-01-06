4:51 pm, January 6, 2017
30° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » How major US stock…

How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 4:44 pm 01/06/2017 04:44pm
Share

The Dow Jones industrial average missed the 20,000 mark by a fraction of a point Friday. U.S. stock indexes rose after the government said wages jumped in December. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and the Nasdaq composite closed at all-time highs.

On Friday:

The Dow gained 64.51 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,963.80.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 7.98 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,276.98.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 33.12 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,521.06.

The Russell 2000 index fell 4.65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,367.28.

For the week:

The Dow rose 201.20 points, or 1 percent.

The S&P 500 added 38.15 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Nasdaq jumped 137.94 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 edged up 10.15 points, or 0.7 percent.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » How major US stock…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Money News