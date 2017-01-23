Grain mostly lower, livestock lower

3:38 pm, January 23, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was up 5 cents to 4.3325 a bushel; Mar. corn lost .25 cent at 3.6950 a bushel; Mar. oats lost 2.75 cents at $2.60 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 9.75 cents to $10.5775 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was unchanged at $1.2025 a pound; January feeder cattle lost .33 cent at $1.3277 a pound; while February lean hogs lost .30 cent at $.6500 a pound.

