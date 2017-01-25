4:29 pm, January 26, 2017
Grain mixed, livestock mixed

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 3:42 pm 01/25/2017 03:42pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was off 2.25 cents to 4.2450 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 3 cents at 3.6625 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 3.25 cents at $2.60 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 3.25 cents to $10.5525 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was up .20 cent at 1.1987 a pound; January feeder cattle fell .05 cent at $1.3237 a pound; while February lean hogs rose 2.30 cents at $.6752 a pound.

Money News