Grain lower, livestock higher

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 10:36 am 01/24/2017 10:36am
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 2.20 cents lower at $4.31 a bushel; March corn was down 3 cents at $3.6640 a bushel; March oats was down 1 cent at $2.59 a bushel while January soybeans lower 6 cents to $10.5160 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .38 cent higher at $1.2063 a pound; January feeder cattle was up .05 cent at $1.3283 pound; February lean hogs gained .53 cent to $.6553 a pound.

Money News