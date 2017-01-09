10:56 am, January 9, 2017
Grain mixed, livestock lower

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 10:43 am 01/09/2017 10:43am
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was .40 cent lower $4.2260 a bushel; March corn was down 1 cent at $3.57 a bushel; March oats was up .04 cent at $2.2840 a bushel while January soybeans lost 5.60 cents to $9.9160 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .35 cent lower at $1.1448 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .68 cent at $1.2765 pound; February lean hogs lost 1.25 cents to $.6273 a pound.

