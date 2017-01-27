3:43 am, January 28, 2017
Grain lower, livestock mixed

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 3:53 pm 01/27/2017 03:53pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was off 6.50 cents to 4.2050 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 1.25 cents at 3.6250 a bushel; Mar. oats was down 2 cents at $2.5325 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost .25 cent to $10.4925 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was down .38 cent at $1.1832 a pound; March feeder cattle fell .03 cent at $1.2707 a pound; while February lean hogs rose 1.05 cents at $.6690 a pound.

