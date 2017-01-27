Grain lower; livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 4.40 cents lower at $4.2240 a bushel; March corn was down 1.40 cents at $3.6220 a bushel; March oats was down 3.20 cents at $2.52 a bushel while March soybeans lost 3.40 cents to $10.46 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .33 cent lower at $1.1838 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .33 cent at $1.2678 pound; February lean hogs gained .35 cent to $.6620 a pound.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments