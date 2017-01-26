4:32 pm, January 26, 2017
Grain mostly lower; livestock mostly mixed

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 10:28 am 01/26/2017 10:28am
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 5 cents higher at $4.2940 a bushel; March corn was down .40 cent at $3.6560 a bushel; March oats was down 1 cent at $2.59 a bushel while January soybeans lost .40 cent to $10.5460 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .65 cent lower at $1.1923 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .58 cent at $1.3180 pound; February lean hogs gained .20 cent to $.6778 a pound.

