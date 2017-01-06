Grain lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 1.60 cents lower $4.2440 a bushel; March corn was down 2.60 cents at $3.5840 a bushel; March oats was down .06 cent at $2.3560 a bushel while January soybeans lost 12.60 cents to $9.9060 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .93 cent lower at $1.1415 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .25 cent at $1.28 pound; February lean hogs lost 1.23 cent to $.6365 a pound.

