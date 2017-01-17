11:12 am, January 17, 2017
Grain higher, livestock higher

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 11:07 am
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 10.20 cents higher at $4.3620 a bushel; March corn was up 5.40 cents at $3.64 a bushel; March oats was up 9.60 cents at $2.5220 a bushel while January soybeans gained 21 cents to $10.6720 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .70 cent higher at $1.1923 a pound; January feeder cattle was up .35 cent at $1.3080 pound; February lean hogs gained .08 cent to $.6668 a pound.

