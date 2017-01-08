10:55 am, January 8, 2017
20° Washington, DC
Money News

FAA: Laser pointed at military plane flying over New Jersey

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 10:03 am 01/08/2017 10:03am
LAKEHURST, N.J. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says someone pointed a green laser at a military transport plane as it flew over New Jersey.

No one was injured in the incident that happened Friday night.

The C-17 military transport plane reported that the laser illuminated the cockpit when the plane was about 20 miles southeast of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. The plane was flying at 4,000 feet, but it wasn’t clear how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Authorities say lasers pose a considerable risk because they can temporarily blind pilots, especially during landings and take-offs.

